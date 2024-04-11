Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

