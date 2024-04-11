Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 527,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

