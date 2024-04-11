Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 13,410 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Affirm worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

