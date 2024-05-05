First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 117.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,804.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

