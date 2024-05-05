Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 7,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.05.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.0 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $397.39 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

