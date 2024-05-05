Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,117 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $53,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

IEI stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

