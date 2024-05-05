Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,293.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,212.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,073.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $750.86 and a 1-year high of $1,303.49.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

