First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 287 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $707.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

