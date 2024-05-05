Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,202,000 after purchasing an additional 734,229 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 358.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 828,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after buying an additional 647,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,100,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,199,000 after buying an additional 637,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,383,000 after acquiring an additional 389,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,813,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

