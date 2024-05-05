Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $108.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,760 shares of company stock worth $10,190,420. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Shake Shack by 130.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 246,952 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 19.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after buying an additional 168,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,238,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

