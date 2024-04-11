Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $135.04 and last traded at $135.23. Approximately 262,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,664,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

