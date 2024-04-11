nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Gregory Orenstein Sells 2,410 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $82,928.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,159,414.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Gregory Orenstein sold 1,703 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $52,213.98.

On Friday, February 2nd, Gregory Orenstein sold 1,814 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $56,633.08.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in nCino by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in nCino by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in nCino by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in nCino by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

