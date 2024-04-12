AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Down 87.3% in March

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the March 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AB Science Price Performance
ABSCF opened at $2.70 on Friday. AB Science has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.
AB Science Company Profile
