AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Down 87.3% in March

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the March 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ABSCF opened at $2.70 on Friday. AB Science has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

