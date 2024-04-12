Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 5,795 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.34% of TransUnion worth $44,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 6,770.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

