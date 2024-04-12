Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAYN. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.