Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a growth of 7,350.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Iberdrola Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.