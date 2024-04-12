iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a growth of 2,871.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $68.91 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.