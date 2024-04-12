LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Shares Up 3.6%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 140,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 220,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 178.51% and a net margin of 5.00%.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.

