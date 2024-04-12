Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Crocs, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

Shares of CROX opened at $129.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

