Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Issued By Zacks Research

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Model N in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Model N’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,752.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after buying an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,718,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 206,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,710,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,002,000 after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

