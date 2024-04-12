Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Up 2.1%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 65,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 510,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REAX. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

