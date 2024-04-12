Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 1,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Nayax Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

