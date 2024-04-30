Truist Financial Corp Has $23.65 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $32.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

