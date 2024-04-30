Hiscox Ltd (HSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hiscox Stock Up 0.6 %

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,233.20 ($15.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 766.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,184.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,079.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 15.15. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 926.04 ($11.63) and a one year high of GBX 1,251 ($15.71).

Insider Activity at Hiscox

In other news, insider Paul Cooper purchased 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($15.48) per share, with a total value of £14,094.08 ($17,703.91). Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.45) to GBX 1,270 ($15.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

