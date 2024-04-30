Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.