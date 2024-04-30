American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

American Software has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 314.3%.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $339.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.70. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. American Software had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

