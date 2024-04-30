Truist Financial Corp Acquires 713 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $25,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $277.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $278.16.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.