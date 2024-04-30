Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,985,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,300,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,668.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 126,602 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

