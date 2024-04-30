Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £420.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 248.97 ($3.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.52 ($3.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

In other news, insider Howard Williams purchased 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £382.23 ($480.13). 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

