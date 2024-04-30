United Co.s Limited (UNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
United Co.s Price Performance
Shares of United Co.s stock opened at C$118.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.61. United Co.s has a one year low of C$98.32 and a one year high of C$119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$113.00.
United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%.
United Co.s Company Profile
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
