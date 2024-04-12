Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 545 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WELL opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 141.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

