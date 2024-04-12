Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,360 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $86,965,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BMY opened at $49.12 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

View Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.