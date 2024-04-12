Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 65.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after acquiring an additional 758,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 141.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 416,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $11,332,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,777 shares of company stock worth $1,895,669. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

