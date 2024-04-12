Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WTHVF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

