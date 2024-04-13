Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 185.3% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of BTMWW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.