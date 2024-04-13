Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) PT at $10.00

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,326,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 140,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHO opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.