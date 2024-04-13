Carr Financial Group Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

GOOG opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $161.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

