Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stake Trimmed by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Cinemark Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

