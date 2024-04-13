Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.500-13.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Constellation Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

STZ stock opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.03. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

