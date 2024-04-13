GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,332 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $1,019,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 91.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 376.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $71.09 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

