Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

HLNE stock opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $121.90.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

