Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

