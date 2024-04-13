HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Versus Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.22). The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share.
Versus Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VS opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06.
About Versus Systems
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.
