HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Versus Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.22). The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VS opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

