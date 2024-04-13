Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OceanaGold Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OceanaGold
OceanaGold Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OGC opened at C$3.30 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78.
OceanaGold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.