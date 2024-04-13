RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 584,857 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,776,000 after acquiring an additional 501,861 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,538 shares during the period.

FDL opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

