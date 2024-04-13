Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $27.24.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.