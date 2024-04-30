AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $173.00 Average PT from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $549,438.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,279 shares of company stock worth $19,361,962. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AN opened at $165.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

