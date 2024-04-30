Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $6.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

