Comparing Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) & Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Lucid Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $624.80 million 11.82 -$21.15 million ($0.74) -329.51 Lucid Diagnostics $2.43 million 14.90 -$52.67 million ($1.27) -0.59

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -3.39% -3.93% -3.38% Lucid Diagnostics -2,169.07% -901.79% -121.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspire Medical Systems and Lucid Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 4 10 0 2.71 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $272.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.63%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 266.32%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Lucid Diagnostics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Lucid Diagnostics



Lucid Diagnostics Inc., a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

