Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $57.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

